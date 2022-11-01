Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Hospital officials say there was an incident at the main entrance of the hospital with a man who ended up driving his car onto the property’s front lawn. Tulsa Police...
Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot
Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot, man tried ramming security officers with vehicle
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested
A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
Third suspect arrested, months after deadly shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The shooting happened in July. 17-year-old Terek Chairs and his passenger were shot multiple times. Chairs died from his injuries. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in August. Izayaih Shanks was...
“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect. Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage. “He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
fox4news.com
21-year-old woman killed in Carrollton road rage shooting, suspect arrested
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman on Saturday. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago, from Venezuela, was shot and killed at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Country Square Drive. According to police, Iturriago was in the backseat of a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Suspect in custody after shooting and killing woman while following in his car, Carrollton police say
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Dallas man has been charged for shooting and killing a woman while following her during a road rage incident, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Shardrel Damon Webb has been charged with murder for shooting and killing Aurimar Iturriago in Carrollton on Saturday at 12:15...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera
DALLAS - Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers. DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families." WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:. The...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the suspects who dumped a body out of a vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to find a suspect who dumped a body out of a car in South Dallas. On June 23, police say Gevonnia Shears' body was dumped on the 2800 block of Marburg Street. DPD says Shears...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.A SWAT unit was called to assist. As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.
Comments / 0