Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
TULSA, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
CARROLLTON, TX
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
TULSA, OK
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Nachita Drive

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.A SWAT unit was called to assist. As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

