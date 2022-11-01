When I was a kid, we would visit my Grandmother in a super small town in Southeast Kansas and my sisters took me along when they would go exploring the area. On one of those excursions, we actually came across an old school that was no longer in use and we let ourselves in. This video I found on YouTube reminds me of that trip to Grandma's during one of those 1970s Summers.

