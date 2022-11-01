Read full article on original website
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut skyline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you catch a bright fireball lighting up the sky Thursday night? It wasn’t an UFO, according to NASA. The meteor was spotted at about 9:15 p.m. off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to NASA Meteor Watch. More than a hundred people had reported seeing it, and […]
DEEP: Widespread failure of acorn crop this year means interactions with bears more likely in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears will forage for 20 hours a day this fall as they begin readying themselves for hibernation, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned Friday. That warning came alongside a reminder of preventative efforts that can be made to decrease the likelihood of a bear becoming familiar with humans. […]
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut diners mentioned in Food & Wine's 'Best Breakfast in Every State'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's "diners, doughnuts and dives" scene make the state a top pick for breakfast, Food & Wine recently declared. Author David Landsel praised the state's time-honored diners, classic doughnut shops and cafes while determining "The Best Breakfast in Every...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway
From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
milfordmirror.com
This is the favorite candy of moviegoers in Connecticut, Cinemark reports
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Popcorn is a must when going to the movies, and according to Cinemark, Connecticut moviegoers also have a favorite candy to munch on while watching a film. National Candy Day is Nov. 4, and to mark the day, Cinemark...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Mountain Lions in CT? (We have the answer for 2022!)
If you follow local news outlets and local social media pages, you’ll notice a common theme when it comes to wildlife sightings – people often mistake one type of animal for another. What about mountain lions, though? Are there any mountain lions in CT?. You’ll get the answer...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of November, and it will be a great one weather-wise!. But, with Halloween over, what's there to do this weekend around the state? Here are a few ideas you can do with your whole family!. If you're eager to get a jump...
Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
An Amazing Inside Look at a Connecticut Abandoned School and Gym
When I was a kid, we would visit my Grandmother in a super small town in Southeast Kansas and my sisters took me along when they would go exploring the area. On one of those excursions, we actually came across an old school that was no longer in use and we let ourselves in. This video I found on YouTube reminds me of that trip to Grandma's during one of those 1970s Summers.
Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently launched CTroads, the new name of CT Travel Smart, an online traffic map initially established in 2017. The agency said that the new name clearly reflects the purpose of roadway travel and is easy to remember. “CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. […] The post Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads appeared first on Transportation Today.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Night Nov. 2, 2022
Potentially record warm temperatures on the forecast in Connecticut this week. Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank has the full forecast.
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Jackpot Is $1.2 Billion; These Are the Biggest Jackpot Wins in CT
The estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday night is $1.2 billion and the cash option is $596.7 million. Your chances of winning the big prize are really low. We’re not going to lie. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. But,...
