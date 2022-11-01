ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
HENDERSON, NC
Centre Daily

He was watching the news after Powerball drawing — and realized he won big in Michigan

A 62-year-old man was watching the news the morning after a recent Powerball drawing when he realized he can now retire earlier than he once thought. “They showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before,” Norman Doerr, of Ubly, told Michigan Lottery officials. “I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner!”
UBLY, MI
Centre Daily

Negotiations collapse between Mississippi medical facilities

A financially-troubled Mississippi hospital announced Friday that negotiations with a medical campus planning to take over the hospital had collapsed. Just hours after revealing its plan to lay off up to 80 employees, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital said that the University of Mississippi Medical Center was no longer interested in completing a deal to take over the hospital. The breakdown in talks increases the risk of the hospital’s closure and threatens to decrease health care access in the state’s impoverished delta region.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy