Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
psychologytoday.com
How Deeply Connected Do You Feel Toward Your Partner?
Romantic partners may find it difficult to put their deepest feelings into words, or they may not try to at all. New research on couples shows that these deep feelings can resist even day-to-day variations in how well you and your partner get along. Comparing your deepest feelings with those...
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Opinion: Manipulators Utilize Sneaky Tactics To Control Their Victims
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.
Essence
Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Facial Injectables: 'It Was Super Quick And Wasn't Even Really That Painful'
The multi-hyphenate has secured a brand partnership with injectable brand Xeomin. Teyana Taylor has done it all. Actually, she’s doing it all. From the early days of appearing on MTV’s My Sweet Sixteen and choreographing Beyonce’s “Ring The Alarm” video to singing and establishing herself as a style icon, she’s become an inescapable force in entertainment. At 31, the wife and mother of two is looking to enter a new stage in her life; one that focuses on family, her growth as an actress and filmmaker and her expansion as an entrepreneur.
Opinion: Signs Someone Is In A Relationship Not Right For Them
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting
Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Confident Kids Come From Parents Who Do These 5 Things
From the moment a baby is born, they start learning. They learn how to cry, eat, sleep, poop. They start to walk and grasp their hands, and, as they become little capable children who can build blocks and read short words and go on the real potty, they start to become confident beings. But that sense of confidence needs to be fostered as little kids become big kids and encounter more complex challenges. So how do parents make sure their kids have a healthy sense of confidence?
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
intheknow.com
Pregnant widow brings husband trick-or-treating despite his death 4 months ago
A mom-to-be used a little dark humor to process her grief this Halloween, and TikTokers are applauding her spirit. A widow and a mother of 2.5 little ones, @texas_widow91, gained over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments when she uploaded footage of her unique costume to TikTok. Now this...
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty
Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
psychologytoday.com
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
Parents Magazine
Hair Relaxers Pose More Risks For Black Women, Who Still Face Curl Bias
The beauty salon experience was many young Black girls’ one free pass to be in grown folks' business as they listened in on the neighborhood gossip. Salons littered with Jet and Essence magazines and R&B music setting the mood just right was a rite of passage. The 90s saw a boom in Black women straightening their hair and chemical straighteners only recently lost their momentum in the 2010s as the natural hair movement came in with full force.
Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines
Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0