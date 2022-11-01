Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Related
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show
The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
Fall River War Hero’s Incredible Story of ‘Devotion’ Comes to the Big Screen
Over the decades, Fall River has been home to numerous natives who have made a significant difference in the world. One hometown hero is now being recognized on the big screen. Decorated U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas J. Hudner, born in Fall River, graduated high school from Phillips Academy in Andover...
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming
Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
Win Tickets to See Tony Danza at New Bedford’s Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
Television star Tony Danza (Taxi, Who's the Boss?) is coming to New Bedford and is bringing his "Tony Danza: Standards and Stories" show to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. Danza will share stories from his life and career while also performing songs from the Great American Songbook. The show is...
WCVB
Bride-to-be has hotel rooms canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star's recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her...
New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning
After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting
One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
How Fall River and Sharon Osbourne Have Been Connected Since the 1800s
Did you know that an infamous rock 'n’ roll family has ties to Fall River?. While it is well-known that Central Congregational Church was the setting for Aerosmith’s music video for "Cryin'," it turns out that Sharon Osbourne also has ties to a church just a few blocks down: St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs
BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
ABC6.com
New Bedford charity’s food delivery truck vandalized weeks before Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford charity providing food to those in need had its food delivery truck vandalized earlier this week, as it gears up for its busiest season. United Way of Greater New Bedford’s food truck as part of its “Hunger Commission” had its windows...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0