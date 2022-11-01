The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.

