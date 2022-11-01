ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show

The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming

Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting

One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs

BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy