Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and with Utah serving as a hub for recreation, Park City is no exception. Interest in pickleball has exploded in recent years, with record revenues since fiscal year 2021. But as the sports’ popularity continues to increase, city, county and recreation officials are struggling to keep up with the intense demand as they try to balance court usage with the rival tennis community.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO