Park Record
Miners knocked out of title contention but save their best volleyball for last
Park City’s volleyball team was eliminated from state-title contention on Thursday at Utah Valley University with a three-set loss to No. 5 Timpview, but Park City coach Matt Carlson felt the Miners went out playing their best volleyball of the season. “We played fantastic,” Carlson said on Thursday. “They’re...
Park Record
Park City baseball star signs to play at next level
Park City senior Braxton Lyon is both excited and nervous for the next chapter of his baseball career. Lyon signed on Wednesday to play at Columbia Basin College, a community college in Pasco, Washington. The senior excels at both hitting and pitching, and he’s expecting to continue to be a two-way player heading into college.
Park Record
Park City’s season a successful one despite playoff exit
Last week’s loss to Lehi in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs wasn’t the ending Park City’s football team was hoping for, but it’s difficult to look at the Miners’ season and see it as anything other than a successful one. The Miners...
Park Record
City Hall caught in a pickle as it balances tennis court usage
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and with Utah serving as a hub for recreation, Park City is no exception. Interest in pickleball has exploded in recent years, with record revenues since fiscal year 2021. But as the sports’ popularity continues to increase, city, county and recreation officials are struggling to keep up with the intense demand as they try to balance court usage with the rival tennis community.
Park Record
Park City Museum offers post-season baseball fun￼
When the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up the 2022 World Series, baseball lovers, and the public for that matter, can still enjoy baseball-related fun with the Park City Museum. In conjunction with the “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes...
Park Record
Park City Mountain, Deer Valley confident in ski season hiring
The top staffers at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort on Thursday each indicated they are confident in their hiring for the ski season, making statements that likely will be welcomed throughout the community after staffing shortages at Park City Mountain during the 2021-2022 winter were partially blamed for widespread complaints about the guest experience during the season’s core months.
Park Record
Obituary: Charles P. Williams Jr.
On October, 31, 2022, Charles “Chip” P. Williams Jr., a beloved husband, father, and brother passed away. Born to Charles and Kathleen Williams on January 22, 1957, Chip was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Tulane University and went on to earn an MBA from the same institution.
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: The quintessential PC local
My family has known Erin Grady since we were in the first grade together at Parley’s Park. Over the years we went to Parley’s, Treasure Mountain, and PCHS together, and there is nothing I associate more with growing up and going to school here than Erin. She is...
Park Record
Utah Film Studios welcomed back a ‘Yellowstone’ production last month￼
Utah Film Studios was the site of a recent “Yellowstone” reunion when crews set up shop in September and October to work on the award-winning hit Paramount+ series’ prequel “1923.”. The series, which stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Timothy Dalton, is slated to premiere in...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Bus schedule sets city up to fail
I applauded the Park City’s proposal to use Richardson Flat for parking this ski season. It is an excellent step in the right direction. I know the city is receiving criticism for this approach. But it must start somewhere, and this is a viable beginning. One of the primary...
Park Record
Nonprofits grateful to Live PC Give PC ￼
Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC returns on Friday, Nov. 4, and for 24 hours, the public can donate money to their favorite nonprofits. This year’s day of giving roster includes a new organization, the Wasatch Mountain Institute, and one that debuted last year, BalletNext. Wasatch...
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: Marion and Park City have little in common
As you shared about the distillery coming to Marion and concerns East Summit residents raised (“Proposed cidery ripens concerns in Kamas Valley”), I want to call attention to the one person outside of rural Summit County listening to residents and property owners here: Jack Murphy. We didn’t move...
Park Record
Park City poised to redesign busy Old Town street
Park City intends to redo a busy stretch of road and wants to learn what Parkites desire in the redesigned street as it continues an opinion-gathering effort that will help shape the future of the lower Park Avenue corridor. City Hall is in the early stages of talks about the...
Park Record
Record editorial: It is critical to cast a ballot in the midterm election in Summit County
It is time to head to the mailbox instead of the voting booth. Election Day is Tuesday and those with ballots still on the kitchen table or in a pile of unopened mail need to make sure they fill them out and then either put them in the mail or deposit them in a drop box by the deadline.
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: Build what you bought or sell it
As election day nears, I’ve noticed there is one issue that shares bipartisan support from both Democratic and Republican candidates for Summit County Council — complete opposition to Dakota Pacific’s proposed land-use change at the Kimball Junction Tech Park. Canice Harte (Democrat) already voted against the Dakota...
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Nov. 5-8: PTA, you’re the best!
I am fortunate to be a third grade teacher at Parley’s Park Elementary School. Our staff is incredibly lucky to have the undying support of our dedicated PTA parents (Jessica Wiltsee, Hilary Schmutz, Amy Zahniser, Mira Choe, and Liz Williams, just to name a few). These remarkable people organize and implement the Falcon Fun Run fundraiser in the fall, classroom grants, software programs, Running with Ed, the Scholastic Book Fair, delicious comfort-food conference meals, Teacher Appreciation surprises, field trips, volunteers, communication that connects various cultures, funding to attend educational events/workshops, gifting PPES spirit wear, yearbooks, the ice cream truck, class parties, and so much more.
Park Record
Letters to the editor: I have my facts straight
I’m writing in response to letters and opinions written by those associated with StopDakotaPacific that disagree with my statement in the Park Record Voter Guide that Canice Harte is not against Dakota Pacific and wants more density for affordable housing. Available public records support my statement. Snyderville planning commission...
