Read full article on original website
Related
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: November 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data once a week. KELOLAND News is tracking the case data as it is released. As new numbers are shared in November, we will update this story with the latest details. Find links to COVID-19...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans
It’s open enrollment time of year for health care coverage. Unless you have access to an employer plan South Dakotan’s are considering their options for health care coverage. We’re being joined today by three people who know all about this yearly conversation. Krystil Smit is the Executive Director of South Dakota Farm Bureau which offers health plans. And Tyrel and Kassidy Eisenbraun and their family are South Dakota Farm Bureau members who farm and ranch near Wall, South Dakota. They stopped by to tell us more about how South Dakota Farm Bureau is filling the gap in healthcare plans, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered by an organization that understands them and their health coverage needs.
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
IM 27 fight on recreational pot is evenly matched
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana businesses very much want it. Conservative business people very much don’t. That’s where the two sides stand on Initiated Measure 27 that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota for people age 21 and older. Voters statewide will decide its fate in the November 8 general election.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota
There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services.
hubcityradio.com
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
KELOLAND TV
Fewer SD pheasant licenses have been sold this season
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — So far this fall, hunters pursuing pheasants and other small game in South Dakota have purchased fewer licenses than they did a year ago. That’s according to Tom Kirschenmann. He’s director for the state Wildlife Division in the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Noem to hold town hall meeting in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will hold a town hall meeting in Yankton on Saturday, November 5th. The town hall will be held at JoDeans Steakhouse at 2809 Broadway Ave in Yankton at 4:00 p.m.
farmforum.net
South Dakota receives $12.7M in grants from USDA meat and poultry program
Three South Dakota organizations are receiving a large chunk of change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of their efforts to spur competition in the meat and poultry industries nationwide. On Wednesday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden administration is investing $223 million in grants and loans...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 new deaths reported; Active cases and hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,065 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up six from 3,059 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and 1 man in the following age groups: 30-39; 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Aurora, Codington, Day, McPherson, Minnehaha and Walworth.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota handing out over 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota and its partners plan on distributing 6,000 Thanksgiving meals across the state this season. That’s up 1,000 over last year. The organization increased the numbers because it’s seeing higher demand at its mobile food distributions. “Each year we know...
KELOLAND TV
Senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate is facing criminal charges. Court documents filed against 44-year old Joel Koskan show the Wood, S.D. man is charged with child abuse. The Republican is running for a District 26 Senate seat. Court...
South Dakota Is the Most Expensive State for Health Care in America
No matter where you live in the United States, healthcare costs can take a big bite out of your budget. That's especially true in South Dakota, where a new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State has the most expensive health care in the country. Forbes compared all 50 states...
Listen to Our Free Christmas Channel – 24/7 for South Dakota
If you want your Christmas music and you need it now. We're here to help with our free 24/7 streaming Christmas Music Channel. It's easier than ever to listen to all your holiday favorites and make merry all South Dakota winter long. Just click on the button below, or. Download...
kfgo.com
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
Comments / 0