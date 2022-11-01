ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

tsln.com

Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
ALEXANDRIA, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: November 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data once a week. KELOLAND News is tracking the case data as it is released. As new numbers are shared in November, we will update this story with the latest details. Find links to COVID-19...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans

It’s open enrollment time of year for health care coverage. Unless you have access to an employer plan South Dakotan’s are considering their options for health care coverage. We’re being joined today by three people who know all about this yearly conversation. Krystil Smit is the Executive Director of South Dakota Farm Bureau which offers health plans. And Tyrel and Kassidy Eisenbraun and their family are South Dakota Farm Bureau members who farm and ranch near Wall, South Dakota. They stopped by to tell us more about how South Dakota Farm Bureau is filling the gap in healthcare plans, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered by an organization that understands them and their health coverage needs.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former police officers support legalizing marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

IM 27 fight on recreational pot is evenly matched

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana businesses very much want it. Conservative business people very much don’t. That’s where the two sides stand on Initiated Measure 27 that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota for people age 21 and older. Voters statewide will decide its fate in the November 8 general election.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday

SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fewer SD pheasant licenses have been sold this season

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — So far this fall, hunters pursuing pheasants and other small game in South Dakota have purchased fewer licenses than they did a year ago. That’s according to Tom Kirschenmann. He’s director for the state Wildlife Division in the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
farmforum.net

South Dakota receives $12.7M in grants from USDA meat and poultry program

Three South Dakota organizations are receiving a large chunk of change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of their efforts to spur competition in the meat and poultry industries nationwide. On Wednesday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden administration is investing $223 million in grants and loans...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 new deaths reported; Active cases and hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,065 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up six from 3,059 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and 1 man in the following age groups: 30-39; 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Aurora, Codington, Day, McPherson, Minnehaha and Walworth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota handing out over 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota and its partners plan on distributing 6,000 Thanksgiving meals across the state this season. That’s up 1,000 over last year. The organization increased the numbers because it’s seeing higher demand at its mobile food distributions. “Each year we know...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

