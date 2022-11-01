ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Pregnant dog fatally shot; ANNA Shelter looking for answers

By Jordana Elder
 3 days ago

The ANNA Shelter is asking for your help after the gruesome discovery of a one-year-old pregnant cattle dog.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the dog was found in a wooded area in Conneaut Creek, near Albion and McKee roads.  The ANNA Shelter’s vet determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head at close range.

Erie man sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping, shooting woman in Jan. 2020

The dog had no collar or identification and her pregnancy was almost full-term. If you have any information, you are asked to call or text the ANNA Shelter at 814-572-5913.

Kailah Hernandez
3d ago

that's just heartbreaking prayers for the babies and mom gone too soon ugh my heart hurts😭😭😭

