Pregnant dog fatally shot; ANNA Shelter looking for answers
The ANNA Shelter is asking for your help after the gruesome discovery of a one-year-old pregnant cattle dog.
According to the shelter's Facebook page, the dog was found in a wooded area in Conneaut Creek, near Albion and McKee roads. The ANNA Shelter's vet determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head at close range.
The dog had no collar or identification and her pregnancy was almost full-term. If you have any information, you are asked to call or text the ANNA Shelter at 814-572-5913.
