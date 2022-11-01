Read full article on original website
Saferides Ridgefield applications OPEN NOW through Friday, November 11
Applications for Saferides Ridgefield are open NOW through Friday, November 11. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply at saferidesofridgefield.org. Each year, RHS Seniors and Juniors volunteer their time, gas and vehicles to keep impaired drivers off our community's roads. Saferides operates on Friday and Saturday evenings during the school year, staffed by student volunteers to provide a safe anonymous ride to get someone safely home.
Jesse Lee Day School heads to Ballard Greenhouse for festive fall planting thanks to Ridgefield Garden Club
Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from Jesse Lee Day School at Ballard Greenhouse to plant floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920’s when the club ran the first-ever preschool in a public...
Federal, State, Local and Community Leaders Celebrate the Norwalk's Business Development Center
Today, November 3, 2022, federal, state, local and community leaders joined Mayor Rilling to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Norwalk's Business Development Center on 3 Belden Avenue. This week also marks the third anniversary of the launch of the City's Small Business and Main Street (SBMS) program....
Ridgefield Troop 19 Annual Holiday Plant Sale, Order Deadline is November 20
Support BSA Troop 19 and purchase a beautiful holiday plant (Poinsettia, Cyclamen, or Amaryllis)! Orders must be received by November 20th and will be delivered the weekend of December 2nd. This year orders can be placed online. Simply go to www.Troop19ct.com to order. If you prefer to mail in your...
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield
Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
New Bridgeport Community Center Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Reestablish Lives
Bridgeport, CT - HomeBridge Ventures, a new, Bridgeport-based nonprofit, is providing a new resource to help formerly incarcerated individuals reestablish their lives. HomeBridge will unveil its new reentry community center on November 16 as part of its mission to break the cycle of recidivism. The center, located in downtown Bridgeport...
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
Golden Road! Lewisboro Garden Club to plant 3000 daffodils on Saturday!
On Saturday, November 5, from 8 am until 1 pm, the Lewisboro Garden Club will be planting 3000 daffodils as part of their Golden Roads program. They will be planting on either side of the exit road between the townhouse and the Library so the exit road will be closed off.
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7
Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
Westchester County Bee-Line Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive a Success in 2022
More than 5,600 Pounds of Food Donated for People in Need this Holiday Season. Westchester County’s Bee-Line Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive was a tremendous success for 2022, yielding 5,656 pounds of food for our neighbors in need. The food drive is sponsored by Bee-Line’s SMART Commute Program, in partnership with Feeding Westchester and Stop & Shop, and the equivalent of 4,713 meals were donated to Westchester County families.
How YOU can put the "Kind" in World Kindess Week at Lewisboro Library
World Kindness Week is November 7 – November 13. During this week, groups and individuals are encouraged to go out of their way to be kind to others, whether it be at home, work, school, or just out in public. The Library will have several opportunities that week to help community members show their kindness.
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
Submissions are now open for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2023 Submit your film on FilmFreeway
Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s #RIFF2023. Ridgefield’s annual indie film festival will take place May 18-21, 2023 at locations all over Ridgefield, CT presenting films from around the world and around the corner. New this year is the MADE IN CT category...
Ridgefield Robotics Club Gears Up for Saturday’s Regional VEX Competition at Ridgefield High School
Robots? Check. Competition? Check. Concessions? Check. The Ridgefield High School Robotics Club will host its second annual VEX Robotics Competition this Saturday. The competition showcases over 50 robotics teams from three states. It is free to watch and will be open to spectators of all ages, so whether you’ve been...
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive in front of Stop & Shop on November 13!
The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield will be collecting food donations for Thanksgiving Baskets to benefit The Center (Danbury Women’s Center) in front of the Ridgefield Stop & Shop on Sunday, November 13 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Items needed include canned soups, vegetables, beans, tuna; mashed potato mixes; stuffing mixes;...
New York Tech Recognizes Ridgefield Student's Leadership
New York Tech recognizes the leadership of Ridgefield resident Austin Stietzel. New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize the students who serve as executive board members for the university's many clubs and student organizations, including Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield. Stietzel serves as President for Institute of Electrical and...
Volunteers Need By Veterans Agency
The Putnam County NY Veterans Service Agency will be dismantling the Row of Honor along the shoreline of Lake Gleneida on Saturday, November 12. The Flags will be stored for the winter with tattered ones being retired and replaced. Volunteers will be meeting at 9 AM across from George’s Place on Rt 52 (Gleneida Ave).
