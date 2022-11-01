ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

$12K reward offered in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming party that injured 4

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center Consortium has joined forces with Crime Stoppers in increasing the reward for the arrest of the suspects who shot three college students and a fourth victim during Clark Atlanta’s homecoming weekend.

On Monday, the AUC announced an increase to $12,000 in the Crime Stoppers reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct.16.

According to the incident report, officers were patrolling the area of Beckwith Street Southwest and James P. Brawley Drive Southwest, when they heard gunshots coming from the area of 111 James P. Brawley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground who was shot in the buttocks. His friend told police he was standing next to the DJ around Woodruff Library for about an hour when he heard the shots and saw his friend crouched and bleeding.

Officers found two other victims in a dorm room. One had been shot in the foot and the other in the buttocks.

A fourth victim, a female student, was found in another dorm room. She had been grazed on the foot and refused to be taken to a hospital.

The first three of those victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Surveillance video showed the large crowd quickly disperse at 12:29 a.m., but police were unable to identify the shooter from the video.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are asking anyone who was at the location during the shooting and has any cellphone footage or knowledge of the incident to contact APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $12,000.

