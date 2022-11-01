Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
Metro News
WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
Metro News
Woods’ play allows Mountaineers to bring more pressure, utilize man coverage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Something has to give at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when West Virginia tries to slow Iowa State in a game between two teams that have combined for a 1-9 mark in Big 12 Conference play to this point. The Mountaineers, whose defensive struggles have been well-documented, are...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Iowa State Preview (Episode 414)
Two teams badly in need of a victory meet Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa. The outcome, between West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) and Iowa State (3-5, 0-5), will likely determine how the two teams play out the final month of the season. Both the Mountaineers and Cyclones have come close in...
Metro News
Avoiding slow start a point of emphasis for Mountaineers ahead of matchup at Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia takes on Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium, the Mountaineers will look to avoid an alarming trend that has plagued them in their last two road games. In October losses at both Texas and Texas Tech, West Virginia started...
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
Metro News
Flynn expects to field deeper squad entering fifth season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tim Flynn enters his 26th year as a head coach this weekend when West Virginia opens the season at the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. Now is his fifth year guiding the Mountaineers, the bulk of the roster is comprised of wrestlers that were recruited by Flynn and his staff.
Metro News
WVSSAC H.S. Volleyball regional matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10. Class AAA.
Metro News
MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
Metro News
Tucker County-South Harrison game highlights Class A slate in Week 11
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football season in Class A.
Metro News
Morgantown considers sidewalk program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
Metro News
Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award
WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
Metro News
Arrests made in Fairmont murder case
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged a man and woman in connection with the death of a Detroit man. The police department announced Wednesday evening that Naquan Warran and Shekea Fox are being held on first degree murder charges for the Oct. 23 death of Sean Gardiner. The 28-year-old Gardiner was found beaten in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
Metro News
Clarksburg woman accused of multiple threats on a federal officer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been indicted after allegedly threatening the Chief of Veterans Affairs Police on three separate occassions. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Courtney Sedler, 30, of Clarksburg, made the threats against Vincent Kennedy in February, March and October of this year. She faces three counts of influencing a federal officer by threat.
Metro News
Investigators probe UTV heist in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department hopes tips from the public along with evidenced gathered at a breaking and entering incident in the early morning hours of Halloween in Elkins will result in arrests. Thieves stole seven UTV side-by-side vehicles and one ATV from Elkins Motorsports...
Comments / 0