ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Flynn expects to field deeper squad entering fifth season at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tim Flynn enters his 26th year as a head coach this weekend when West Virginia opens the season at the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. Now is his fifth year guiding the Mountaineers, the bulk of the roster is comprised of wrestlers that were recruited by Flynn and his staff.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC H.S. Volleyball regional matchups

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10. Class AAA.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown considers sidewalk program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award

WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Arrests made in Fairmont murder case

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged a man and woman in connection with the death of a Detroit man. The police department announced Wednesday evening that Naquan Warran and Shekea Fox are being held on first degree murder charges for the Oct. 23 death of Sean Gardiner. The 28-year-old Gardiner was found beaten in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Clarksburg woman accused of multiple threats on a federal officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been indicted after allegedly threatening the Chief of Veterans Affairs Police on three separate occassions. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Courtney Sedler, 30, of Clarksburg, made the threats against Vincent Kennedy in February, March and October of this year. She faces three counts of influencing a federal officer by threat.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Investigators probe UTV heist in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department hopes tips from the public along with evidenced gathered at a breaking and entering incident in the early morning hours of Halloween in Elkins will result in arrests. Thieves stole seven UTV side-by-side vehicles and one ATV from Elkins Motorsports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy