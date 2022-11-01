FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Police have charged a man and woman in connection with the death of a Detroit man. The police department announced Wednesday evening that Naquan Warran and Shekea Fox are being held on first degree murder charges for the Oct. 23 death of Sean Gardiner. The 28-year-old Gardiner was found beaten in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.

