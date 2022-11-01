Read full article on original website
Local farms gear up for Thanksgiving push
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci's 'Halloween House' in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.
What to Do: Saturday, November 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VermontJobs.com is hosting an in-person job fair in South Burlington today. At the University Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can browse hundreds of available local jobs, including in fields like tech, healthcare, education, finance, non-profit, construction, and more. It’s an interactive event where you can apply for jobs in person, and you don’t need to register or pay a fee to get in.
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director.
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace.
‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden has launched its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, an effort to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. The group is asking people to donate money, saying that a $25 donation will feed a family of four. They say every day they help seniors, families, children, people with disabilities, those without a home, and new American families.
Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Thursday announced the appointment of the next director of the city’s office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging. “I’m here, I’m ready to listen and learn,” Kim Carson told a group gathered outside City Hall for the mayor’s announcement....
Barre hosts veterans parade Saturday
Daylight Saving time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When the clock hits 2 a.m., automatic clocks will go back to 1 a.m. Vermont's largest hospital is being recognized not for taking care of patients, but for the environment. Wood 4 Good is getting fired up for the winter.
Burlington mayor discusses city issues
The city of Burlington, Vermont is dealing with a number of issues from crime to redistricting to redevelopment. This week the city council approved new agreements allowing CityPlace, a long-delayed downtown development, to move forward. Immediately after the meeting Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the significance of the new development agreement.
Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
Cartoonists breaks down Vt. civics basics in new guide
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci's 'Halloween House' in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.
Electronic health firm settles whistleblower case in Burlington federal court
Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director.
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
Construction to start on CityPlace as soon as next week
“We’re raring to go and ready to get started on this project,” one of the developers said after the Burlington City Council approved a new development agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Construction to start on CityPlace as soon as next week.
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom. "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign begins.
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci's 'Halloween House' in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.
Home tour of the week: A $319,900 private condo in Essex Junction
This condo in Essex Junction is an end unit that has a open floor plan and a large primary suite. The main level has a washer and dryer and there is a guest bedroom with a murphy bed. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2. Price: $319,900. Square Feet: 1,416. HIGHLIGHTS: end unit,...
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
Shelburne seniors take advantage of remote ballot drop box option
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Shelburne seniors were able to get a head start on the midterm elections Friday with the help of a one-day absentee ballot drop box organized by the town. “I still drive, but a lot of residents can’t do that. So, it’s a great convenience for...
