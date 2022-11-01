Read full article on original website
Michigan man charged with murder after fatal Halloween shooting
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Kalamazoo man’s death suspicious after body found in remote farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Kalamazoo man whose body was found Thursday, Nov. 3, in a remote farm field east of South Haven. The name of the 33-year-old man has not been released. A man who told police he...
Police investigating whether person caught with fraudulent check tied to Ottawa County mail thefts
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating whether a person caught trying to cash a fraudulent check is tied to a recent rash of Ottawa County business mail thefts. The person, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken into custody at a Georgetown Township bank on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He is held at the Ottawa County Jail on a charge of uttering and publishing.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
School shooting feared after student lights fireworks
KENT COUNTY, MI – Callers to 911 feared gunshots were being fired at East Kentwood Freshman Center when a student allegedly set off fireworks in a bathroom, police said. Sheriff’s deputies were told just before reaching the scene – in less than three minutes – that school security staff determined that the sound was fireworks, not gunshots.
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
Group distracts shoppers to steal from purses in carts
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Shoppers had credit cards stolen from purses after being distracted by a group that then used the cards to buy expensive items, sheriff’s deputies said. The thefts happened Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Holland Township businesses, Meijer Inc. and HomeGoods. The stolen cards were quickly...
Off-duty Holland firefighter credited with spotting barn fire, protecting 81-year-old
HOLLAND, MI -- An off-duty Holland firefighter is credited with spotting a barn fire and then helping protect an 81-year-old man found inside the barn. Holland fire officials said the fire was reported about 1:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at an address in the 200 block of Waverly Road. The...
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
Wallaby seen running free in Southeast Michigan, police want to identify owner
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- Police are trying to figure out who owns an exotic wallaby seen running free in Monroe County, north of Toledo. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, Nov. 3 said the wallaby is reported to be in the Bedford Township area. Police reported the situation to...
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers
DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
All shook up: Redistricting has turned safe Grand Rapids area House & Senate races into heated battles
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Last November, Republican Mark Huizenga handily won a race to fill a vacant state Senate seat covering a large swath of northern and western Kent County that has long been friendly to the GOP. This year, as the former state representative and Walker mayor, competes...
