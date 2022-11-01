ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police investigating whether person caught with fraudulent check tied to Ottawa County mail thefts

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating whether a person caught trying to cash a fraudulent check is tied to a recent rash of Ottawa County business mail thefts. The person, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken into custody at a Georgetown Township bank on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He is held at the Ottawa County Jail on a charge of uttering and publishing.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School shooting feared after student lights fireworks

KENT COUNTY, MI – Callers to 911 feared gunshots were being fired at East Kentwood Freshman Center when a student allegedly set off fireworks in a bathroom, police said. Sheriff’s deputies were told just before reaching the scene – in less than three minutes – that school security staff determined that the sound was fireworks, not gunshots.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers

DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

