Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit turnout on election day • Massive FCA recall • Vigil for brothers killed in Inkster fire
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Votes haven't been tallied, but there are already a few conclusions that can be gleaned from the pre-election processes unfolding across Michigan. What may be the most significant is a drastic fall in expected turnout in Detroit. The city clerk said to expect between 28-33% turnout...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
fox2detroit.com
Indianapolis police recruiting billboard goes up in Detroit on I-75
From the Motor City to the Circle City. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is fishing for new cops and dropping a line in Detroit. You can find the billboard on I-75 near E. Grand Blvd.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State to discuss upcoming midterm election in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss election systems during a press conference in Detroit Thursday. The agency head plans to talk about Michigan's election processes with just days before the November midterm. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket bought in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man won $500,000 when he bought a cheaper Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket than he usually does. "I usually only play $20 instant tickets, but I decided to purchase a few $5 tickets on a whim," he said. "I started scratching the tickets when I got home and saw I’d matched a number. When I revealed the winning amount of $500,000, I was in disbelief! I’ve been playing for years hoping to win big and I can’t believe it finally happened."
fox2detroit.com
Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side. The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
fox2detroit.com
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
fox2detroit.com
New Holland Brewing plans to open Battle Creek brewpub in spring
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another New Holland Brewing brewpub is set to open next year. This time, the Holland-based brewer is bringing its beer to Battle Creek. The pub at 64 W. Michigan Ave. will also include a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County brothers convicted in grisly 2013 stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Metro Detroit woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
fox2detroit.com
Powerful Ypsilanti mural features names of murder victims
A 16-year-old boy helped create a billboard in Ypsilanti that starts conversations and honors murder victims. The work of art will be officially unveiled Nov. 12.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit at Work program has thousands of job openings as city unemployment hits 20-year low
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The unemployment rate measures workers in the labor force who don't have a job, but are actively looking for work. The unemployment rate in the city reaching a 20-year-low of 7 percent in September, but doesn't include people who have given up looking or just aren't.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder. Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She...
