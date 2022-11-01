ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
Secretary of State to discuss upcoming midterm election in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss election systems during a press conference in Detroit Thursday. The agency head plans to talk about Michigan's election processes with just days before the November midterm. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
Wayne County man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket bought in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man won $500,000 when he bought a cheaper Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket than he usually does. "I usually only play $20 instant tickets, but I decided to purchase a few $5 tickets on a whim," he said. "I started scratching the tickets when I got home and saw I’d matched a number. When I revealed the winning amount of $500,000, I was in disbelief! I’ve been playing for years hoping to win big and I can’t believe it finally happened."
Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side. The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
New Holland Brewing plans to open Battle Creek brewpub in spring

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another New Holland Brewing brewpub is set to open next year. This time, the Holland-based brewer is bringing its beer to Battle Creek. The pub at 64 W. Michigan Ave. will also include a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
