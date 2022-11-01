ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Police shoot dog while responding to shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died and a dog was shot at a Warren apartment Thursday morning. Police said the 23-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspect were arguing at Hoover Square Apartments at 10 Mile and Hoover when the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Police determined that the man shot himself in the head during the argument.
WARREN, MI
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Detroit Family Dollar at gunpoint last month. The man walked into the store in the 15000 block of W. McNichols around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 24, walked to the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. An...
DETROIT, MI
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

