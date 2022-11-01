Read full article on original website
Powerful Ypsilanti mural features names of murder victims
A 16-year-old boy helped create a billboard in Ypsilanti that starts conversations and honors murder victims. The work of art will be officially unveiled Nov. 12.
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Macomb County brothers convicted in grisly 2013 stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Metro Detroit woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
Police shoot dog while responding to shooting at Warren apartment
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died and a dog was shot at a Warren apartment Thursday morning. Police said the 23-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspect were arguing at Hoover Square Apartments at 10 Mile and Hoover when the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Police determined that the man shot himself in the head during the argument.
Oakland County mother raises awareness with billboards after losing son to fentanyl poisoning
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A month after losing her 28-year-old daughter to stomach cancer, Rebecca Elmaksoud lost her 29-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning. "It was a senseless death, a senseless death that could've been prevented," she said. Elmaksoud calls her son Brandon's death a murder. She said she doesn't...
Ex WWE talent and MSU football player tried to choke driver in moving truck, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident...
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
Family heartbroken after teen brothers die in Inkster house fire
A release of balloons - as family and friends looked to the heavens. But the family is also looking to Metro Detroit and beyond for help with their Go Fund Me page, so they can say a proper, final goodbye.
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Detroit Family Dollar at gunpoint last month. The man walked into the store in the 15000 block of W. McNichols around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 24, walked to the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. An...
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
6-year-old Macomb County boy is first child to die of RSV in Michigan as cases rise
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As concerns of a respiratory illness that is particularly threatening toward children grow, health officials report a 6-year-old boy from Macomb County has died from RSV. The death was reported the same day the Oakland County Health Department asked anyone experiencing cold symptoms to...
Suspect wanted for stealing cases of drinks from Detroit Gordon Food Service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole cases of drinks from Gordon Food Service on Sept. 25. Surveillance photos show the suspect pulling a cart of beverages out of the store at 2760 E. Jefferson at 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
