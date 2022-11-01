ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
NORTHPORT, AL
wcbi.com

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
WTOK-TV

Afternoon wreck leads to fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With construction comes some speed bumps, and growing pains as many local businesses feel the pressure of not having an easily accessible store. On October 26, Sela Ward partially closed, making it a headache for many citizens here in the city to try and get to places easily.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Amanda Pearson named Anderson’s Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Celebration is in order. Anderson General Hospital has announced Amanda Pearson as its Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year. This is the first year the directors at Anderson have recognized its management staff in this way. Pearson says working in the telemetry unit and helping other...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down her partner’s mobile home

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly burning down the home of a person she was in a romantic relationship with. Donia Lynn Newsome is charged with Arson – First Degree for burning a mobile home on Bethlehem Road in Splunge, Mississippi last month.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
WEST POINT, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

First Alert: Saturday brings us a low end risk for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Another fabulous day is ahead of us to enjoy. Be sure to join your WTOK family at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville for support of Hope For Hunger. You have until 6 pm Friday evening to drop off donations. Highs today are in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will build in ahead of the very stormy day we can expect tomorrow.
COLLINSVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy