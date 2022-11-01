Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
WLBT
16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - Columbus police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus, who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
wcbi.com
Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With construction comes some speed bumps, and growing pains as many local businesses feel the pressure of not having an easily accessible store. On October 26, Sela Ward partially closed, making it a headache for many citizens here in the city to try and get to places easily.
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
WTOK-TV
Amanda Pearson named Anderson’s Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Celebration is in order. Anderson General Hospital has announced Amanda Pearson as its Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year. This is the first year the directors at Anderson have recognized its management staff in this way. Pearson says working in the telemetry unit and helping other...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down her partner’s mobile home
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly burning down the home of a person she was in a romantic relationship with. Donia Lynn Newsome is charged with Arson – First Degree for burning a mobile home on Bethlehem Road in Splunge, Mississippi last month.
WTOK-TV
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wcbi.com
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
wcbi.com
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Saturday brings us a low end risk for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Another fabulous day is ahead of us to enjoy. Be sure to join your WTOK family at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville for support of Hope For Hunger. You have until 6 pm Friday evening to drop off donations. Highs today are in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will build in ahead of the very stormy day we can expect tomorrow.
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
