Montclair, NJ – Residents of Montclair have waited a long time for Lackawanna Plaza to be redeveloped — since 2015 when Pathmark closed. A resolution to begin the process was on the agenda at Montclair’s October 25th council meeting, but it never made it to the council due to everything else that went on that night. On Tuesday, the resolution came before the council again with a chance for public comment.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO