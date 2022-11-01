ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morristowngreen.com

Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race

If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift

The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
BAYONNE, NJ
High School Football PRO

Jersey City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Notre Dame High School football team will have a game with Saint Peter's Prep on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4

Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling

Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Council Votes to Delay Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Process

Montclair, NJ – Residents of Montclair have waited a long time for Lackawanna Plaza to be redeveloped — since 2015 when Pathmark closed. A resolution to begin the process was on the agenda at Montclair’s October 25th council meeting, but it never made it to the council due to everything else that went on that night. On Tuesday, the resolution came before the council again with a chance for public comment.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Late in the Game, Democrats Try to get Something Going in Paterson

At 11 a.m., a press conference was held in front of the Old Courthouse in Paterson, called by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, the Paterson Branch NAACP, along with local, county, state, plus Congressman Bill Pascrell. The press conference was hastily arranged in response to a racially antagonistic mailer circulated by Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration White House aide and, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a right-wing extremist and white nationalist.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy