Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN EventNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Tired of delays and inaction, Weehawken group plans rally to tell NY Waterway: Get out!
Weehawken residents who live near NY Waterway’s ferry maintenance and refueling facility are fed up — fed up with the noise, fed up with the pollution, fed up with the eyesore and fed up with feeling ignored by officials. They want the facility, next to Molos restaurant and...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
morristowngreen.com
Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race
If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
In this N.J. GOP stronghold, will a racism scandal matter to voters?
In Clark Township, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso isn’t on the ballot in next week’s election. But a race for Township Council could still prove to be a referendum on the embattled mayor and his supporters amid a racism scandal this year that roiled the Union County suburb of 15,500.
In the end, critics fail to halt Hoboken planning board approval of Story Dispensary
This part of the Story Dispensary story now has an ending, and depending on who you ask, it’s happy or maddening. After five marathon public hearings over the course of six months, the proposed uptown Hoboken business that drew the ire of neighborhood residents and a city councilwoman received unanimous planning board approval Tuesday night.
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
Football: Ridgewood honors Chuck Johnson with pregame tribute for 300th win (WATCH)
While it may not have been as ‘standard’ as he would have hoped, Ridgewood co-head coach Chuck Johnson picked up his 300 and 301st career wins with last week’s forfeit victories over Montclair. One overruled the Maroons’ 17-10 loss to the Mounties in Week 7 of the...
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
hudsoncountyview.com
Harrison mayoral contest heats up as incumbent Fife takes on old foe Milan in rematch
The Harrison mayoral contest is heating up as in one week, as Mayor James Fife, a two-term incumbent looking for four more years, takes on old foe Anselmo Millan in a rematch from 2018 where he won by 299 votes. Back in March, Millan, a former longtime councilman, filed a...
Jersey City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Notre Dame High School football team will have a game with Saint Peter's Prep on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Football: Dugan delivers 5 TDs in Westwood over Jefferson in North 1, Group 2 semis
Jack Dugan ran in five touchdowns in the second half as second-seeded Westwood downed sixth-seeded Jefferson, 40-3, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 state playoffs in Washington Township. Westwood (10-0) will play at top-seeded Rutherford in the final round next Friday at...
Football: Raritan knocks off Pleasantville in South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
Kieran Falzon scored three touchdowns to lead top-seeded Raritan to a 28-7 win over fourth-seeded Pleasantville in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Hazlet. Raritan will next host second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the sectional final on Friday. Falzon opened the scoring in the...
YWCA Union County honors women, organizations at ‘Empowering Women’ gala
The YWCA Union County celebrated and honored women and other organizations that have provided the nonprofit agency with critical support over the past three years at its Empowering Women Gala on Oct. 27 at the Westwood Manor in Garwood. Through the gala, the YWCA Union County raised more than $100,000...
North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4
Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
baristanet.com
Montclair Council Votes to Delay Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Process
Montclair, NJ – Residents of Montclair have waited a long time for Lackawanna Plaza to be redeveloped — since 2015 when Pathmark closed. A resolution to begin the process was on the agenda at Montclair’s October 25th council meeting, but it never made it to the council due to everything else that went on that night. On Tuesday, the resolution came before the council again with a chance for public comment.
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
insidernj.com
Late in the Game, Democrats Try to get Something Going in Paterson
At 11 a.m., a press conference was held in front of the Old Courthouse in Paterson, called by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, the Paterson Branch NAACP, along with local, county, state, plus Congressman Bill Pascrell. The press conference was hastily arranged in response to a racially antagonistic mailer circulated by Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration White House aide and, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a right-wing extremist and white nationalist.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1