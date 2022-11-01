ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Detroit News

Tigers claim injured LHP Sean Guenther off waivers from Miami

Detroit — This one has new Tigers team president Scott Harris’ fingerprints all over it. In his time in San Francisco, Harris helped rebuild the Giants’ pitching staff by taking well-researched and calculated fliers on pitchers either coming off bad years or coming off injuries. Remember, this is the man who signed Matthew Boyd last offseason when he was still recovering from flexor tendon surgery.
Detroit News

Niyo: Hockenson trade puts Lions GM Holmes on the clock

Allen Park – Brad Holmes knows what comes next. And to a certain extent, the Lions’ general manager already knows how it feels, having watched Matthew Stafford — the quarterback he traded away almost immediately after he arrived in Detroit — winning a Super Bowl with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, back in February.
DETROIT, MI

