California State

china briben
4d ago

Democrats have much to offer.....intrusive government, overtaxation, poverty, high crime, inflation, hormone suppression therapy for your children against your will, overcrowding, authoritarian rule, euthanasia, wealth confiscation, book burning, worship of government, and revisionist history ....oh did I forget???.... gun confiscation? Yeah, we've seen this before.

rt_just_sayin
4d ago

I’ll do my part, but probably another four years of the same old 💩. Newsom is only after his own self interests and driving California farther into despair.

china briben
4d ago

in real news......Hunter opened a joint bank account with a Chinese national tied to the Communist government. The account financed a $100,000 global spending spree for Hunter as well as Joe Biden's brother James and his wife Sara.While briben advocated for legislation favored by big banks that made it harder for struggling Americans to declare bankruptcy, Biden's son Hunter was "earning" hundreds of thousands of dollars in "consultant fees" from one of those banks, MBNA.While Biden oversaw Iraq policy, a construction firm that employed Biden's brother James magically secured $1.5 billion in contracts in Iraq.............

Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
The Independent

Susan Sarandon shares video of homeless crisis in Oakland: ‘The crisis of our generation’

The actor Susan Sarandon has shared a video of a street lined with tents and debris to her Twitter account. The Oscar-winner and campaigner did not make any comment on the video in her tweet. The video, apparently shot in Oakland, appears to have first been shared on TikTok by the user Jeffrey Long. Sarandon reshared the video from the account of Thomas Wolf, whose account says that he is a recovery advocate in San Francisco. “This isn’t a shanty town in India,” Mr Wolf wrote in his tweet. “This is Oakland, CA. The crisis of our generation. #homelessness.”The...
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
