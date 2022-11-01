Read full article on original website
Newark Officer Shot In Neck By Sniper Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
Man placed gun against cop’s face and started firing, document detailing shooting reveals
The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to an apartment...
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting
The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man charged with shooting 2 Newark police officers pleads not guilty
The man charged with shooting two Newark police officers pleaded not guilty in court Thursday while investigators continue to search for the gun he used.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
One officer injured in Newark shooting leaves hospital, other expected to be OK
One of the police officers who was shot in Newark has left the hospital, and the other is expected to be OK.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant
NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash
A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
$15K In Drugs, $20K In Cash, Magazines Seized From Cousins During Jersey City Raid
A pair of alleged drug dealers were busted with high capacity magazines,, a handgun and more than $15,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana and other drugs in Hudson County, authorities said. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, NY, were charged with 26 related offenses...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
ucnj.org
Fugitive wanted for Plainfield homicide apprehended in Guatemala
A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been located and apprehended in Guatemala, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carillo...
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers facing attempted murder charges
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday afternoon is now in custody and facing multiple charges.
Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers in custody
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers has been taken into custody.
Girl, 6, 2 adults, shot in Newark: police
The Newark Police are investigating a triple shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl and two adults on Tuesday night, according to officials.
Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
