Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting

The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested

On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant

NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash

A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ucnj.org

Fugitive wanted for Plainfield homicide apprehended in Guatemala

A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been located and apprehended in Guatemala, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carillo...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

