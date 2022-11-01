Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police Department begins ‘Shop with a Cop’ campaign
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for the annual Southport Police Department Shop with a Cop campaign. The December event helps kids receive gifts for the holiday season by going on a shopping spree with a police officer. Applications to take part in the 2022 campaign are available...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer. Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans. From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
