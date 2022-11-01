Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Make It Instagram Official

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford just made their relationship Instagram official.

Eilish wrote on her account, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰” and showed off some pics and videos from the spooky season.

The last photo featured Billie and Jesse in their Halloween costumes, which some say poked fun at their 11-year age gap.

Billie, 20, was dressed as a blonde baby wearing a bonnet, while Jesse, 31, was transformed into a balding old man.

She also shared a video of Rutherford dressed as a clown.

The post wasn’t all about her new beau. Billie also shared a pic of herself covered in fake blood while carving a pumpkin, her friend Dylan Minnette dressed as a jack-o’-lantern, a pic of herself snuggling with her dog and more.

Earlier this month, Billie and the Neighbourhood band member sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

While their faces are not seen clearly in a video posted on TikTok, Billie and Jesse did post photos wearing the same outfits on their Instagram.

They sparked even more rumors, when they were seen grabbing dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ that they even shared some kisses in between bites and were there for at least three hours.

In August, Billie and Jesse were seen having a late-night bite with her brother Finneas and actor Dylan Minnette at Norm’s in Hollywood.

It appears Billie and Jesse have known each other for years.

In 2017, there were photos of them posing together at a Halloween party.