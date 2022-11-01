ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

3 Teenagers Hurt, Passenger Trapped For 45 Minutes In South Jersey Crash

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Egg Harbor township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

A passenger was trapped for 45 minutes and suffered serious injuries in a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the crash occurred on Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, police said.

A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student, 17, from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling west on Mill Road. As the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Avenue a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection.

The driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway to the left, sliding on the grass and ultimately striking a tree at 6220 Mill Road, police said.

The driver had two other passengers in his vehicle, the front seat passenger,17, and rear seat passenger 17, both from Egg Harbor Township.

The driver and rear-seat passenger sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to local hospitals to be treated.

The front-seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes until extricated by Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Department. He sustained multiple fractures to his legs and internal injuries and was transported to Cooper Medical Center to be treated.

Traffic on Mill Road was detoured away from the area for approximately two hours while the crash was being investigated.

Comments / 6

RG77
3d ago

I travel that road all the time and people are always pulling out in front of you. Another road that is bad for it is West Jersey Ave between the Shore Mall and English Creek. Those are just a couple, it's bad all over the County. People need to slow down and take their time. Is it really worth getting somewhere 60 seconds earlier

Reply
3
