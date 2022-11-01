Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, shares a quote about relationships amid the athlete’s divorce
Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan knows how to call it quits from the athlete. Moynahan took to social media to share a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon while Brady is divorcing Gisele Bündchen. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing
Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Prenup: Full Money Breakdown
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen apparently had an “ironclad prenup” that allowed them to quickly settle their divorce, according to Page Six. The prenup helped simplify the division of their shared $733 million in assets, including a $26 million property portfolio and a variety of businesses. Brady,...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent
Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents
Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time. Brady and...
