Indiana Township District 5 voting location moved to town hall

Voters in Indiana Township’s District 5 have a new polling location.

Voters in District 5 will cast ballots Nov. 8 at the Town Hall Community Center at 3710 Saxonburg Blvd. according to Allegheny County Elections Division field maintenance manager James Hughes.

The town hall already is the polling place for District 1, Dorseyville, and District 2, Indianola.

Hughes said his predecessor, Mark VanderVen, reported the school had “an undersized foyer” and the voting area was “crowded and uncomfortable” for poll workers. Hughes took over for VanderVen in late August after he left the job.

Hughes said District 5 voters were notified of the change.

It was also posted on the township’s website, indianatownship.com.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov 8.

Hughes said voters in line by 8 p.m. will get a chance to vote.

Township manager Dan Anderson said there is plenty of room at the town hall for all three districts. There will be additional signage posted.

“We have enough space that we can host a third district,” Anderson said. “It will work well for voters.”

Hughes said the plan is to make the town hall the permanent voting location for District 5, but he is “always open to hearing feedback from poll workers and voters (on a possible poll location).”