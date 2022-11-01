ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia being sued over the ‘divisive concepts’ law

The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association, and the Georgia Association of Educators informed the state of Georgia Friday that they are filing a lawsuit over the 2022 divisive concepts law. The letter notifying the Georgia attorney general’s office of the intent to file a lawsuit is available on...
GEORGIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Former Dollar General employee speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -As our investigation into Dollar General continues, a former manager is speaking out against the company. She says the unsafe conditions are not something new but they continue to get worse. “They are not a good company to work for. They are not good to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jalopnik

Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee

It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
valleynewslive.com

Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Voting for ND residents in long term care facilities

N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota citizens living in long term care facilities have the right to vote in city, state, and federal elections either in person or by absentee or mail. Not having a current driver’s license or state issued ID may be a barrier to voting for...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

USPS hosting job fair on Friday to fill immediate positions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Friday, November 4, throughout the state of North Dakota. USPS is preparing for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Positions inlcude city carriers assistants, rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks, and sales and services associates in North Dakota.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fired official says state agency uses app to skirt records law

ATLANTA — A fired state worker is accusing senior officials in her former agency of illegally trying to hide records of their phone calls and text messages by using an encrypted app that is widely available. In her whistleblower lawsuit, Stephanie Ramage says she was encouraged to use an app called Signal soon after she was hired as the communications director by the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA). Ramage says the app is designed to hide communications.
