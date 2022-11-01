ATLANTA — A fired state worker is accusing senior officials in her former agency of illegally trying to hide records of their phone calls and text messages by using an encrypted app that is widely available. In her whistleblower lawsuit, Stephanie Ramage says she was encouraged to use an app called Signal soon after she was hired as the communications director by the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA). Ramage says the app is designed to hide communications.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO