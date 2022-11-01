Easy 'Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars' Are a Guaranteed Fall Hit

Those look better than store-bought granola bars.

Now that we’ve shifted into Autumn, our diets might change. We tend to bake more foods since we don’t have the oppressive summer heat and humidity around. We've got the perfect recipe for you if you’re in the mood to dust off the baking sheet.

In a TikTok video content, creator @tracesoats shared his recipe for Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars . We can’t believe how moist they turned out. Those look better than store-bought granola bars.

While the video does go by fast, the recipe is posted above the comments. The recipe is simple. You will need a pumpkin, milk, maple syrup, two eggs, oats, pumpkin spice, baking powder, and salt. Most of these ingredients should be in your kitchen. But it won’t be a long visit to the grocery store if you need to pick up a few things. Once you’ve completed the recipe, we doubt they’ll last long. We could eat five of them in a few minutes.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted. User @Gracie said, “Looks so good.” @Shes_My_CoIlar wrote, “Even easier just oats banana cinnamon and if you want a little vanilla extract and chocolate chips.” @HaYDen replied, “Consider it made.” @Cammy said, “Yum.” @Dylan Grogan remarked, “How long do they last?”

We don’t know how long the Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars will last but probably not long if you eat them all up. They look too good to have them sitting around. But how fast you eat them will be up to you. If you enjoyed the recipe and want to see more content, visit @tracesoats’ TikTok channel. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!