Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Boomer: Kyrie Irving 'ripped heart' out of Nets organization, says Steve Nash likely quit because of him
Boomer Esiason says Kyrie Irving has “ripped the heart” out of the Nets organization with his constant headaches, and believes Steve Nash quit to get away from it.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Reliving Tyler Herro’s game-winner for Heat that NBA ruled should have been called a travel
With Jimmy Butler out because of a hip issue, the Miami Heat put the ball in Tyler Herro’s hands down the stretch Wednesday.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers
The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch
A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
ESPN
Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'
Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
A look at the ‘curveball’ that remains effective weapon for Heat. Also, Butler out vs. Kings
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra introduced his version of the 2-3 zone to the NBA in December 2018. It has been a consistent part of the Heat’s defensive system ever since.
Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net
NBC Sports
Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'
After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
NBC Sports
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3?
It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud. Bryce Harper got the pyrotechnics under way...
NBC Sports
Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
NBC Sports
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
Mavs’ Dinwiddie Says Referee Used Obscenity After Tech Foul
The Dallas guard didn’t take kindly to the remark allegedly made to one of his teammates by official Tony Brothers.
Tyler Herro's Updated Status For Kings-Heat Game
Tyler Herro is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.
Comments / 0