Sacramento, CA

NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports

WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers

The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
XXL Mag

Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch

A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
LOUISIANA STATE
ESPN

Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'

Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'

After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid

As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.

