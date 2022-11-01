Read full article on original website
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Devin White responds to Warren Sapp’s criticism: ‘He can say what he wants to say’
TAMPA — Engulfed in criticism for appearing to loaf on a critical play last week against the Ravens, Bucs linebacker Devin White played more stout defense Thursday. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the play, which drew pointed criticism from former Buc and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, White said “people that know football” know what transpired on the play.
Buccaneers should not sign wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent
A free agent wide receiver with Hall of Fame talent has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers would be wise to pass though. Ever since fate dealt the cruel hand to Odell Beckham Jr. of having him tear his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (but not before he scored a touchdown), it was pretty much a matter of time before all the attention turned to where he would sign for the 2022 NFL season. They were bigger fish to fry so far this season, but now that another trade deadline has come and gone, the attention turns to OBJ. He’s been linked to several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Buccaneers themselves have some seafood in the fridge awaiting the frying pan.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
Yardbarker
Todd Bowles critical of Tom Brady's performance in loss to Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn't shy away from criticizing Tom Brady while discussing last Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. "He could have made some better throws," Bowles said of Brady's performance during an appearance on the Buccaneers Radio Network, according to the Joe Bucs Fan website. "We could have had some better adjustments down the field and the offensive line could have blocked better. It’s all-inclusive as a group and we gotta be clicking for four quarters."
NBC Sports
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
Firing Jeff Scott is an easy call, but keeping him at USF is the wiser move
TAMPA — I’m giving you a new desk. A new office, a new title, a new responsibility. As of this morning, it is your job to decide the fate of USF football coach Jeff Scott. It’s a pretty straightforward task, no? As long as you’re not squeamish, the decision seems simple and obvious.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
Buccaneers set to induct former head coach to Ring of Honor in January
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will ring in the new year with the induction of a former head coach to the Ring of Honor.
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports
De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.
NBC Sports
Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead
The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports
Dolphins add Jaelan Phillips to practice report with a quad injury
The Dolphins added pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to their practice report Friday. He was limited in practice with a quad injury and is questionable to play Sunday against the Bears. Phillips has played all eight games this season and has three sacks and nine quarterback hits. Receiver River Cracraft (illness)...
NBC Sports
D’Andre Swift back at practice, Penei Sewell remains out
Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent. That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for...
NBC Sports
Kinlaw yearns to be 'part of something' in 49ers' playoff push
SANTA CLARA -- Javon Kinlaw wants to be a part of something with the 49ers. The third-year defensive tackle said he is doing everything possible to get back on the field to join in on the fun he believes is coming for the club in the second half of the 2022 NFL season.
