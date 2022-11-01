Only Biden is responsible for the current situation in the US. The 🤡 also knows that the petroleum companies DO NOT set the price of fuel…it is market driven. And to tell companies to lower their profit margins is such a demorat idea.
Then there is the increasingly unavoidable reality that the green energy sources they fantasize about are decades away from being technologically feasible to replace old-fashioned oil, gas, and coal. Even the Energy Department predicts that even with the trend toward renewable energy, by 2035, we will still be heavily reliant on oil, gas, and coal for electricity production, home heating, and transportation fuels. There is no shortage of oil! Never has been! Oil is Life Blood of Humanity!
REAL SMART Huh...Threatening the Energy Industry!! Tomorrow he will BEG the oil producing companies to produce more refined oil. Right after he closes down another pipeline!
Related
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
House Oversight ranking member 'confident' the Biden family 'committed a crime': 'This is very serious'
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 14