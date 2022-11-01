ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

U.S. Targets Delivery of VAMPIRE Drone Killers to Ukraine: Pentagon

The Department of Defense (DOD) plans to send counter-drone systems to Ukraine within the next year as Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy systems with Iranian-made weapons. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, told reporters on Tuesday that the department is anticipating to send Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment,...
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Newsweek

Putin Issues Ominous Warning About Major Attack on Key Ukrainian City

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that civilians in Kherson must be "removed" from the city as a battle for it could be coming soon. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson must be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions," the Russian leader said, adding that citizens "must not suffer" from attacks in the city, according to The Moscow Times.
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Fox Business

Fox Business

