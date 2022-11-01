Read full article on original website
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Jimmy Failla mocks AOC after Elon Musk shuts down her free speech complaint
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that Musk's proposed monthly Twitter fee contradicts his claim of wanting "free speech" on the platform.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
U.S. Targets Delivery of VAMPIRE Drone Killers to Ukraine: Pentagon
The Department of Defense (DOD) plans to send counter-drone systems to Ukraine within the next year as Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy systems with Iranian-made weapons. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, told reporters on Tuesday that the department is anticipating to send Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment,...
CBS, ex-chief Les Moonves to pay $30.5 million for insider trading
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has secured $30.5 million from CBS and its former CEO, Les Moonves, to settle insider trading claims.
Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ridiculed for censorship claim against Elon Musk: ‘AOC wants so much to be a victim’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was mocked on social media Thursday for claiming that Twitter head Elon Musk censored her account after she attacked his new proposals.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Putin Issues Ominous Warning About Major Attack on Key Ukrainian City
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that civilians in Kherson must be "removed" from the city as a battle for it could be coming soon. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson must be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions," the Russian leader said, adding that citizens "must not suffer" from attacks in the city, according to The Moscow Times.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
Billionaire Ken Fisher: Fed can't kill inflation, but recession is unlikely while loan growth is 'robust'
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher argued Thursday that the Federal Reserve's actions won't provide any relief from inflation but said the U.S. economy is unlikely to fall into recession, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" you can't have a recession while loan growth is "robust." KEN FISHER: I don’t believe what...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report
Quashon Burton, a New York City fugitive who evaded federal investigators for nearly a year, has been taken into custody after being spotted at Walt Disney World.
Elon Musk says what's next for Twitter advertisers if they bow to activists demands and leave the platform
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said advertisers who cave to activists' demands to stop running ads on his platform could face consequences. Musk warned of a 'thermonuclear name and shame.'
Powerball jackpot: How to handle becoming a multimillionaire overnight
Winning the lottery doesn't mean players are set for life. In fact, many winners run into issues because they don't know how to properly manage their assets.
Biden shouts, whispers while touting infrastructure bill: 'The future is about the future'
President Biden whispered, shouted and touted his optimism for the future of America, its infrastructure and workforce plan to make more jobs available.
Feds bust 21 in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, seek $545 million in forfeitures
Indictments were unsealed on Wednesday charging nearly two dozen people in a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, the Department of Justice announced.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – as it happened
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Imran Khan shooting another violent moment in Pakistan’s political history
From the assassination of its first PM in 1951, the country has suffered waves of brutal sectarian conflict and murders
