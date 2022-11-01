ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police: Stamford man killed in fiery 3-car collision on Merritt Parkway

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he4AQ_0iuuozWy00

A Stamford man died in a fiery three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Halloween night just north of Exit 34, according to state police.

State police say Peter Matusiewicz hit a wooden guard rail after losing control of his car. Police say his Saab was struck by two other cars also traveling in the left lane. The 29-year-old's car burst into flames.

A driver of one the other cars was taken to Stamford Hospital with injuries. The third driver was not harmed.

News 12 spoke with Matusiewicz's former varsity lacrosse coach, George Talboys. Talboys says Matusiewicz graduated in 2011 and played goaltender. He says the student athlete was well liked by all his teammates, and even had more than 20 saves one game against an overwhelming favorite, Darien High School. Talboys said he was "profoundly saddened" to hear about the fatal accident.

Newfield Swim and Tennis Club of Stamford also confirms that Matusiewicz worked there about 10 years ago.

State police are asking for witnesses to check for any dashcam video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say

This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
TROY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell

HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Greene

New York State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County that has left a woman dead. According to a news release from the Troop C headquarters in Sidney, Troopers were called to New York State Highway 12, commonly called "Route 12" in the Town of Greene, about 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 with a report to Chenango County-s 911 Emergency Communications and Dispatch Center of two-vehicle colliding on the heavily traveled, two-lane roadway.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of ramming deputy's patrol car, fleeing traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, an Albany man has been charged, accused of damaging a patrol car and fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say that on Wednesday, October 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy