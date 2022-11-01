Police: Stamford man killed in fiery 3-car collision on Merritt Parkway

A Stamford man died in a fiery three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Halloween night just north of Exit 34, according to state police.

State police say Peter Matusiewicz hit a wooden guard rail after losing control of his car. Police say his Saab was struck by two other cars also traveling in the left lane. The 29-year-old's car burst into flames.

A driver of one the other cars was taken to Stamford Hospital with injuries. The third driver was not harmed.

News 12 spoke with Matusiewicz's former varsity lacrosse coach, George Talboys. Talboys says Matusiewicz graduated in 2011 and played goaltender. He says the student athlete was well liked by all his teammates, and even had more than 20 saves one game against an overwhelming favorite, Darien High School. Talboys said he was "profoundly saddened" to hear about the fatal accident.

Newfield Swim and Tennis Club of Stamford also confirms that Matusiewicz worked there about 10 years ago.

State police are asking for witnesses to check for any dashcam video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.