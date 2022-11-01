Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Federal prosecutors say a former Bridgeport resident has been sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
Prosecutors say Lopez has a long criminal history, which spans more than 30 years and includes felony convictions in Connecticut State Court and in federal courts in both Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
