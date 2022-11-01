ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Anti-Robo Call Litigation Task Force to crack down on scammers

By News 12 Staff
The fight against illegal robo calls and scammers is headed to a court of law.

Attorney General William Tong announced that the national Anti-Robo Call Litigation Task Force is asking an Indiana court to require two service providers to cooperate in multistate investigations for their involvement in illegal robocalls.

Two gateway voice providers routed fraudulent robocalls, including government imposter scams, fake legal threats and phony offers purporting to be from businesses such as Amazon and Apple.

"Fraudsters like the people facilitated by Lansky and One Eye have stolen an estimated close to $30 billion through scam calls in 2021 and so our task force bipartisan national task force of 51 attorney generals are focused on shutting down this scam traffic," said Tong.

