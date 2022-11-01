ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

New bus route serves Chesapeake, Suffolk Amazon warehouse workers

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Amazon held a grand opening for its new Suffolk fulfillment center on Oct. 20, 2022. The building features almost 13 miles of conveyor belts, and is the second largest building in Virginia behind the Pentagon. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Amazon’s rapid development in Hampton Roads has led to the launch of new bus service to connect workers to warehouse facilities in Chesapeake and Suffolk.

The e-commerce giant opened a new facility in Chesapeake in August , and another even larger center in Suffolk in October — employing a combined total of approximately 2,500 full and part-time workers.

In response to the sudden demand for transit to more rural areas of the region, Hampton Roads Transit launched the 980 Express, an expansion of the 757 Express, Sunday.

The limited-service bus route will offer four daily runs — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — for $2 one way to get Amazon warehouse employees to work on time and back home when their shift ends.

The early morning run leaves the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center at 5:50 a.m. and the Amazon Suffolk facility at 5:45 a.m. Afternoon runs start from both locations at 5:45 p.m.

“The development of these regionally significant employment centers demands a transit response, and we are happy to offer one to the commuting public,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit.

The bus route will also serve locations at County and Court streets and the Victory Crossing transfer centers, all in Portsmouth. The service schedules may be adjusted based on usage.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

