Philadelphia, PA

Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez catches second no-hitter in World Series history for Astros

Christian Vázquez’s second start of the postseason sure was a memorable one. Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Four Houston pitchers -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly -- combined to no-hit the Phillies as Houston won Game 4, 5-0, to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It was the first no-hitter Vázquez has ever caught. He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no. It was just the third no-hitter in postseason history and the first since Roy Halladay no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.
World Series Game 5: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free Thursday

The 2022 World Series continues Thursday night as the Phillies host the Astros in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday. It was the second no-hitter in postseason history and former Red Sox Christian Vázquez caught it.
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking to stay avenge an early season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in a rematch between the two Eastern Conference rivals at TD Garden. The Bulls ended Boston’s three-game winning streak to start the year with an impressive blowout of the defending East champs last week in an eventful game that resulted in ejections for both coach Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. Boston has floundered in the past week plus since that matchup, going 1-3 overall including a pair of overtime losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
Al Horford addresses Celtics impact of Ime Udoka’s expected move to Nets

Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.
