Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
montanarightnow.com
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
Construction delays slow plans to open new Missoula homeless shelter
Missoula officials say they will not meet the November goal to relocate a legal homeless camp to the intersection of Mullan Road and Broadway
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
NBCMontana
Missoula city, county launch program to help defendants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Municipal Court, the Missoula County Community Justice Department and the Sheriff’s Office have launched a program to help defendants navigate the court system. The following was sent out by the city of Missoula:. Missoula Municipal Court, the Missoula County Community Justice Department and the...
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars
Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
NBCMontana
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
Investigation into Clinton homicide continues
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2