Tucson, AZ

Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

He credits the Arizona Department of Public Safety for helping agents rescue the man who was west of Tucson.

The migrant recovered after staying several days in the ICU, says Chief Modlin.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Sandra Lewis
3d ago

So I guess these migrants that are so poor and need to come to this country to get everything free have cell phones how how did he call 911 with his cell phone with his cell phone please

The Real Truth Hurts
3d ago

illegal not migrant, and he should be billed for the whole thing same as we would be of we had to go to a hospital in any other country legal or not.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

