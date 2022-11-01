Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sanleandronext.com
Discover These New Shops at Pelton Center
Despite the challenges of the past several years, exciting new businesses are opening across town. San Leandro has seen a remarkable number of new, small businesses opening, many of them industrial or specific professional services, which may fly under the radar of the average San Leandran. However, at the Pelton Center in Downtown San Leandro, a handful of unique small businesses have opened their doors, offering yummy treats and specialty goods to the community. And, keep your eyes open for even more food options in the coming months!
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Enid Young, psychoanalyst hit by an SUV while walking in the Berkeley Hills
Dr. Enid B. Young, renowned psychoanalyst, beloved sister and loving friend, sadly passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 at the age of 76. Enid, a highly respected psychoanalyst, was revered by her patients, who described her as brilliant and having the ability to imbue others with tools to live honestly and courageously. She encouraged all who knew her to be fully and truly alive.
Oakland neighborhood English pub Commonwealth Cafe is closing
Following a brief reopening for the World Cup, the English pub's closure will become permanent.
$3K worth of items stolen from Ulta, Safeway in Brentwood: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after a retail theft over this past weekend, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. Police said merchandise was stolen from a Safeway and Ulta Beauty — totaling $3,000. Brentwood police responded to a call from an Ulta store saying that two women […]
berkeleyside.org
Man found dead at People’s Park
Update, 4:58 p.m. UC Police confirmed that a man died at People’s Park on Friday. UC police Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the man was found inside a tent at People’s Park, and Berkeley firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. Reich said no foul play is suspected, but...
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
"Can you recommend a new place to eat?" That's the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it's a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life's great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise
The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
4 teens arrested after series of SF carjackings over Halloween weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four juvenile suspects were arrested in connection to a series of carjackings over Halloween weekend, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The first incident happened on Oct. 30 at around 8 p.m. and the second around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 31 — both carjackings involved firearms. […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
San Francisco Has An Upscale Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs
An upscale eatery in San Francisco, California, has gone to the dogs. Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) opened in the city’s trendy Mission District in September, and the entire menu was designed with pampered pups in mind. Rahmi Massarweh, a professional chef trained in Classical French Cuisine, began...
KSBW.com
Public outcry after 2 Santa Cruz teens were taken to reunification camp on viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cell phone video that has gone viral on social media showing the violent removal of two children from a Santa Cruz home caught in the middle of a custody battle is leading friends and community leaders to call for change. That video shows the siblings...
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
Loaded handgun found under pumpkin after Santa Clara sideshow shooting: City
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A loaded handgun was found under a pumpkin at a sideshow in Santa Clara over the weekend, the city announced in a press release Thursday. Public Safety dispatchers received 911 calls about an illegal sideshow at the intersection of De La Cruz Boulevard and Laurelwood Road, the city stated. “Patrol […]
