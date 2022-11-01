ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office sets November Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szFaA_0iuumXwK00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Nov. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Nov. 2: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton
Nov. 3: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell
Nov. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
Nov. 9: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs
Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville
Nov. 16: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton
Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood
Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mount Nebo
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees should contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

The post Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office sets November Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Controversy brews over West Virginia Senate campaign ad

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge legal controversy has erupted over a political campaign ad in West Virginia. This comes just four days before Election Day. But, you have to wonder if this complaint is too late in the process. After all, thousands of people have already voted early in-person or by absentee ballot. State […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy