Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office sets November Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Nov. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Nov. 2: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton

Nov. 3: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell

Nov. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

Nov. 9: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville

Nov. 16: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville

Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood

Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mount Nebo

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees should contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

