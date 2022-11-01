Tulsa organization works to increase number of Black students in the medical field

TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 Tulsa Public School (TPS) students took part in the Black Men in White Coats youth summit, sponsored by Hillcrest HealthCare System, at the University of Tulsa.

Dr. Christopher McNeil, the Tulsa chapter founder of Black Men in White Coats, said the event is like a pep rally to get students excited about the medical field.

“It’s to get kids excited, exposed to medicine and thinking about what the best next step is,” McNeil said.

Carver Middle School 8th grader Oliver Wallace is inspired enough to choose being a doctor over a basketball career.

“I know for sure that I can be a doctor,” Wallace said.

Children from multiple TPS schools got the chance to rotate through skills stations and try out a medical skill.

McNeil said the mission is to grow the number of Black men in the medical field through exposure, inspiration and mentoring.

“You tend to gravitate toward people that you identify with,” he said.

McNeil said that the next generation will be able to help patients during critical moments.

“Even just a little dent in somebody’s armor to realize that, ‘Wait, you look like my cousin. You look like my uncle. I’m going to give you a little bit more information because I trust you.’ That’s huge, and that’s what we need right now more than anything is building that trust back,” he said.

He also hopes the students will view problems in a different way when they head back to class.

“Being able to see that these are transferable skills is what we want to come out of it because we’ve done it, and now we’re able to pass it to them,” he explained.

He hopes the next generation will fill the gap in the medical field.

“If you never see a Black physician until you’re 25, then it’s a lot harder to compete with someone who learned the periodic table since they were 13,” he said.

It’s challenge that Oliver is ready to take on.

