“Yellowstone” is back for its 5th season premiere on Sunday, November 13, and fans have waited nearly a year for new episodes to drop. If you haven’t gotten around to finishing seasons 1-4 and want a headstart before the season 5 premiere (or if you forgot what happened), Peacock has got you covered. The streaming service offers a free trial to new subscribers so you can stream “Yellowstone” online for free. If you’re a cable subscriber, you can log in on ParamountNetwork.com with your cable credentials and enjoy past seasons, too.

MONTANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO