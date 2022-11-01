Texans QB Davis Mills says WR Brandin Cooks is 'fully bought in'

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills says he has no questions about receiver Brandin Cooks’ commitment to the team, even though the wideout was a big part of the team’s speculation at the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Mills met with reporters after practice ahead of the Texans’ quick preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Although Cooks wasn’t at practice, Mills didn’t read too much into it.

“Hasn’t been here,” said Mills. “He’s been out for personal reasons right now. That’s all I know. He’s a great player. Any speculation, that’s probably better for Coach Lovie (Smith) or [general manager] Nick (Caserio). All I’ve got is that’s he’s a great player and I love playing with him.”

Mills reiterated that when the former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick is at team facilities, his devotion is undeniable.

Said Mills: “When he’s here, he’s fully bought in to what we’re trying to do and to try and win games.”

The Texans are 1-5-1 and take on the 7-0 Eagles, the last undefeated team in the NFL. The worst and the best in the Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings will meet up Nov. 3 inside NRG Stadium.