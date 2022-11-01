I receive SSI. This increase does not really help me. Am going to be in the same boat again with everything sky high now what's it going to be in 2023? Even Higher!! No end in Sight!
Then they will increase Medicare premiums NEVER fails. So we won’t receive an increase I already pay over 200 in Medicare plus Supplemental w/ Dental which is NOT covered by Medicare or the Supplemental.
all pipe dreams. Illegal immigrants get $7,000 a month. free healthcare. free housing. we get what was a dollar that doesn't exist anymore. interesting. It sounds to me their pushing the "if you're good. You can have this program with the chip in the hand and never say anything wrong, or we will take it all away. really. those who knew many years ago were all called liars, and many lost their lives and everything else. now what they said is a proven fact. when is Musk sending rockets to Mars? I want a way ticket out of here. earth is a joke.
Comments / 41