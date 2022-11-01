ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Third year of Holiday Giving Boxes

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An effort to feed the hungry using, in part, locally grown food is continuing to grow in its 3rd year.

Holiday Giving Boxes is a collaboration spearheaded by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The goal is to raise money to purchase entire holiday meals for needy families.

Every $50 raised covers the cost of a box which includes a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and sparkling cider provided by CHOW.

Potatoes, carrots, onions and squash are purchased from local farmers with the help of Cornell Cooperative Extension and desserts will come from a local bakery.

This year’s goal is $11,250 dollars to cover 225 boxes.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says, “No family should have to go hungry any time of the year, but especially over the holidays. When you see the bright lights of the holidays, it sometimes can make your own situation seem a little bit darker if you’re struggling. So, we’re very grateful that this is something that can bring a little bit of light to our friends and neighbors and maybe a little bit of hope.”

Lupardo honored one of the effort’s top volunteers today.

Lori Wheeler is Cook Manager at Deposit Central Schools and has been very active in collecting donations and distributing meals.

Meanwhile, the collaboration is growing.

Broome County announced that it would purchase 30 additional boxes to be given to local veterans using funds from the Broome County Veterans Project.

And The Agency says it will match up to 50 boxes that are donated by the local business community.

You can find a link to donate here.

