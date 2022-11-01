ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

Kait 8

Man killed after colliding with parked car

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
SEARCY, AR
5newsonline.com

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack

A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

The Road to Olde Crow General Store

My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
BENTON, AR

