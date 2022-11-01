Read full article on original website
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Man accused of attempting to set business on fire late last month believed to be involved in 12 other fire incidents, charged
Little Rock, Arkansas – The 37-year-old Nathan James Hester was indicted on Wednesday after an investigation showed that he tried to set Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle on fire late last month. The information was provided by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas on Thursday.
Little Rock police release video from triple juvenile kidnapping
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have released video from a triple juvenile kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday.
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with parked car
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
5newsonline.com
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pine Bluff man taken into custody after a security check for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Authorities were able to make an arrest over the weekend in connection with a stolen vehicle. The man they took into custody was determined to be driving a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen. The 41-year-old man, Jason Rhodes of Pine Bluff, was arrested...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Bystander says Beebe trunk or treat turned terrifying as driver crashed through crowd
A bystander from a Monday night trunk-or-treat recalls how the event turned terrifying as an intoxicated driver tore through the crowd.
Driver dies after being ejected during police chase in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person has died after being ejected after crashing during a police chase early Monday morning. Little Rock police said that a little before 1:00 a.m. a 2015 Dodge Durango was driving at least 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near Asher and Johnson streets.
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
Family remembers daughter seven years after deadly White Co. car crash
For several families, Halloween night is not all fun and games. In fact, it brings back incredibly hard memories.
thv11.com
NAACP demands accountability from Arkansas prosecutor
Pulaski Co. Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to the Little Rock City Attorney regarding FOIA complaints, which sparked outrage with NAACP.
Ark. fentanyl dealer sentenced to 18 years in federal prison
The final defendant in a 17-person drug indictment was sentenced in federal court to a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
KATV
Pulaski Co. prosecutor fed up with 'nonsense' at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Prosecutor, Larry Jegley, has written a letter to the Little Rock city attorney stating he has "had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act." Over the last month, the city has been faced with...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
