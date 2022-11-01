Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KCTV 5
Family of Pete Coones sues Wyandotte County, police officers for wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Pete Coones is suing Wyandotte County and individual officers in a new federal lawsuit. The filing said the Kansas City Kansas Police Department manufactured information and suppressed other key facts which led to the wrongful conviction of Mr. Coones. His case was...
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
KCTV 5
Harold Edwards charged with murder in death of 96-year-old woman, Polo arsons
POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - The 28-year-old man accused of arson in Caldwell County during the summer has been charged with murder in connection with one of those fires. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon that Harold Edwards, Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, first-and second-degree burglary, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
KCTV 5
Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose. Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
KCTV 5
Woman thankful for Good Samaritans who held the suspect accused of assaulting her during food delivery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman attacked while working for a food delivery service is recovering after police say a man assaulted her as he tried to steal her car. Prosecutors charged Edward T. Merritt with vehicle hijacking and assault. Ashton Smith had just parked to deliver a pizza...
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Turner HS student at Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that left one person dead and six others injured. Daijon Estell was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of...
KCTV 5
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
KCTV 5
Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday...
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
KCTV 5
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges
KCTV 5
Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour. The Westwood Police Department stated a disturbance outside of the Walmart at 47th Street and...
KCTV 5
KCMO police arrest man who stole truck and drove erratically for over an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police have a man in custody after he drove a stolen truck erratically and dangerously throughout the city for almost an hour and a half Wednesday evening. Police said a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Westport area....
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KCTV 5
Lawrence police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ as holidays approach
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) – The Lawrence Police Department is warning the community to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang.” The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, according to police, then uses stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make large purchases in gift cards or to get cash.
KCTV 5
Woman in Raytown homicide died from apparent gunshot wounds, person of interest detained
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released a few more details in a homicide investigation from Monday evening. The Raytown Police Department had reported a woman found lying in the roadway in the area of 87th Street and Ash Avenue. She later died in the hospital. Officers initially believed she...
