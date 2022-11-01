Read full article on original website
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
The Bohemian Event Venue Opens at OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - OWA Parks and Resort is continuing to expand its offerings to attract more people. The latest addition comes to the Downtown OWA area where folks can rent a Bohemian Event Venue for private events. The Bohemian — an Event Venue has officially opened its doors...
Mobile Witches Ride flies through downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just in time for Halloween -- the witches are back!. “Lee: Are you a good witch or a bad witch? -- Michael Presley: I’m a very good witch -- but I can be bad (laughs).”. And from the good witch -- to her archnemesis. “I’m...
Mobile (AL) Firefighters Pull Wheelchair-Bound Man from House Fire
A Mobile man was recovering from smoke inhalation Monday after firefighters rescued him from his bedroom during a house fire. Firefighters responded to Rylanda Street shortly before 9 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They heard sounds coming from the building and breached the door. Upon searching the...
10 Local Dishes to Try This Month
Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
Calm coconut needs a forever home
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year small boxer mix named Coconut. The owners had an illness in the family and could no longer keep her.
Mobile native finds the Secret Mobile and reveals the weird, wonderful and obscure stories in the Port City
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile has a rich and storied history. But not every story about the port city has been told. Author Amy Delcambre has uncovered a Secret Mobile that provides a guide to the weird, wonderful and obscure stories that not everyone has heard of. She joins Bill and Jessica […]
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Chocolate and Cheese Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chocolate and Cheese Festival, presented by Andrew’s Auto & Tire, is returning to Heritage Park in Foley Alabama, November 12, 2022. This fun-filled tasty festival will be even more chocolatey, cheesy, and entertaining. When asked about the changes to this year’s event, Lisa Yeater,...
Amazon Air lands in Mobile, adding a high-speed link for shipments
An Amazon Air flight arrived at Mobile International Airport just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the start of regular service, making Mobile the first Alabama station on Amazon’s high-speed airborne cargo network. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Airport Authority, Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and...
Alabama Power announces bill increase beginning in December
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Power says beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about ten dollars a month. Alabama Power says the increase is to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. But customers say it’s definitely something they’re not looking forward to....
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
Welcome at 1Table
FLORENCE – 1Table returns to Mobile Plaza on Thursday, November 3 with the same philosophy observed before the pandemic arrived. Each November organizers with 1Table Florence invite our community to share a meal together. No one is asking you to buy, bring, believe, vote for, or commit to anything! It is FREE Lunch for the whole community! There is no cost, no catch, no agenda! Just neighbors sharing a meal together at one very long table. You are invited to join everyone on November 3. A lunch of chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney and banana pudding will be served, and music will be played.
City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
Foley market hot with new projects
A local investor paid $2 million for a 1.98-acre site at 29740 Urgent Care Drive in Daphne, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The property will be developed for 7 Brew Coffee shop. Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty represented the buyer. Texas Roadhouse paid $1.55...
