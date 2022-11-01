Read full article on original website
A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts
South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
Gov. Noem to hold town hall meeting in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will hold a town hall meeting in Yankton on Saturday, November 5th. The town hall will be held at JoDeans Steakhouse at 2809 Broadway Ave in Yankton at 4:00 p.m.
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
Addressing South Dakota’s teacher shortage
South Dakota is facing a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes.
Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
Tension between governor and GOP-led Legislature stalls $200 million workforce housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard joins Kristi Noem in South Dakota ahead of midterm elections
With less than one week before the midterm elections, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in South Dakota to stump for Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
