Peoria Public Schools superintendent sees 'growth' in 2022 Illinois Report Card
Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat is “pleased with the progress and growth” represented in the 2021-2022 Illinois report card. Among the improvements cited in the report card, the graduation rate is up 10% from five years ago and half of the 24 schools in the district received the second-highest designation of “commendable.” You can find a more in-depth breakdown of the report card data here.
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Little input at Peoria cannabis meeting
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people, and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. According to 25 News, not a single council member attended Wednesday...
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
Local efforts to reduce violence and enhance public safety
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local community members and state leaders are putting forth efforts to tackle violence and better public safety. “This has gone on too long, we are losing our young people to the street, and we need to do something,” said Clara Forman, a coordinator with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Those […]
During stop at ISU, Pritzker says he'll push for free college for low and middle-income students
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker dangled the promise of free college for low- and middle-income students during a campaign stop Wednesday at Illinois State University. Pritzker stumped on the ISU Quad alongside fellow Democrats U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, state Sen. Dave Koehler, and Illinois House candidate Sharon Chung. Pritzker himself is running for a second term in next week’s election, against Republican challenger Darren Bailey.
Peoria Riverfront Museum debuts Andy Warhol-inspired fashion show led by Greater Peoria youth
A catwalk and accompanying fashion show will debut at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Monday, following the conclusion of a four-month program focused on teaching Greater Peoria youth the ins and outs of fashion design. Project Fashion Show was spearheaded by program director Everley Davis, and included collaboration with the...
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting
Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Popular walking & biking trail expanding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
Peoria's Jared Grabb documents the effects of the pandemic lockdown on the new album 'Domain'
The pandemic is still providing Peoria-area musicians with, if not inspiration, at least opportunity and space to create. Peoria’s Jared Grabb had just released a full-band rock album as the pandemic hit. The shutdown squashed any chance of touring for that album. But it gave him time to write what became the reflective acoustic album “Domain.”
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
Peoria-area election officials seeing a big increase in poll watchers
Election officials are seeing an unprecedented number of poll watchers this year. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said the last several elections haven’t seen a single poll watcher at multiple locations. This year, poll watchers are present every day of early voting. “You know, people out for the first...
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Tazewell County Clerk expecting record poll watchers
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman wants to make sure everyone is on the same page ahead of Election Day. Ackerman said they are expecting poll watchers at every polling location, which has never happened in Tazewell County before. “It’s just not something that’s heard of...
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
