Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria Public Schools superintendent sees 'growth' in 2022 Illinois Report Card

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat is “pleased with the progress and growth” represented in the 2021-2022 Illinois report card. Among the improvements cited in the report card, the graduation rate is up 10% from five years ago and half of the 24 schools in the district received the second-highest designation of “commendable.” You can find a more in-depth breakdown of the report card data here.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Little input at Peoria cannabis meeting

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people, and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. According to 25 News, not a single council member attended Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington

You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local efforts to reduce violence and enhance public safety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local community members and state leaders are putting forth efforts to tackle violence and better public safety. “This has gone on too long, we are losing our young people to the street, and we need to do something,” said Clara Forman, a coordinator with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Those […]
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

During stop at ISU, Pritzker says he'll push for free college for low and middle-income students

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker dangled the promise of free college for low- and middle-income students during a campaign stop Wednesday at Illinois State University. Pritzker stumped on the ISU Quad alongside fellow Democrats U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, state Sen. Dave Koehler, and Illinois House candidate Sharon Chung. Pritzker himself is running for a second term in next week’s election, against Republican challenger Darren Bailey.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting

Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular walking & biking trail expanding

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria-area election officials seeing a big increase in poll watchers

Election officials are seeing an unprecedented number of poll watchers this year. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said the last several elections haven’t seen a single poll watcher at multiple locations. This year, poll watchers are present every day of early voting. “You know, people out for the first...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County Clerk expecting record poll watchers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman wants to make sure everyone is on the same page ahead of Election Day. Ackerman said they are expecting poll watchers at every polling location, which has never happened in Tazewell County before. “It’s just not something that’s heard of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
PEORIA, IL

